Brian N. Carter Sells 1,474 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.