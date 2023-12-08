Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.25

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $922.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $520.38 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $898.82 and its 200 day moving average is $867.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.45.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.