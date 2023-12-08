Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $924.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

