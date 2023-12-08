Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $71.60

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.52 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

