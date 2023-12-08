BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.31.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$83.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52-week low of C$79.01 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.8895487 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.18%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

