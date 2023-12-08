Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) dropped 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

