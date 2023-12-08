Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.
CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $793.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CABO
Cable One Stock Performance
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts expect that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cable One by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.