Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 9,608 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $319,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,902,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,265,739.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadre Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.52 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDRE. Stephens raised their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cadre by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cadre by 28.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

