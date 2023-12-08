Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 1.5 %

CCJ opened at $44.22 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

