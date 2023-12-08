Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,036,000 after buying an additional 186,951 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $74,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

