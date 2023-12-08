Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 20.94 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.48. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £355.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,047.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,472.78). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,830 shares of company stock worth $1,752,417. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

