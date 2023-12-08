Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 76,130 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Logitech International by 123.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $385,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $9,688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

