Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

