Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 167,566 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.57.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.67 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.64 and a 200-day moving average of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

