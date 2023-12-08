Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,227 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.