Caption Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $29.18 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

