Cardano Trading Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.30 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.85 or 0.05360818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,317,756,425 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

