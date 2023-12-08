CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CRGX opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

