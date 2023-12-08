Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 6.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 19,161,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,395,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

