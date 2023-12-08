Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 629 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

