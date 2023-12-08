Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after purchasing an additional 966,816 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $75.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.