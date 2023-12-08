Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 413 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.81 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.