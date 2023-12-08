Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $687.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $695.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

