Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK opened at $745.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

