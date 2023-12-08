Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $953.71 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $945.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

