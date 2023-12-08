Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 212.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after buying an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.31 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

