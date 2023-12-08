Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

ASML stock opened at $699.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.