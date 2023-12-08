Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 500,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,638,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.79 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
