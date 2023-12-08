Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

