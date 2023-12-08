Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.