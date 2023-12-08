Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

