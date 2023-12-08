Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,926 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 94.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

