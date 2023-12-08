Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 226 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

