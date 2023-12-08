Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $708.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $656.15 and a 200 day moving average of $648.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

