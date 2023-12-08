Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 341 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

