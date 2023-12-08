Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 4,506 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

