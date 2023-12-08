Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 697 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

