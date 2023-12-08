Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 745 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $54.69 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

