Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $286.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

