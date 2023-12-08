Casdin Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 197,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,000. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.