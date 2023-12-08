Casdin Capital LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Casdin Capital LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Illumina by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,353,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Illumina by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 332,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,962. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

