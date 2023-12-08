Casdin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 720,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,219,000. Catalent comprises 2.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

CTLT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 224,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

