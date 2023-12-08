Casdin Capital LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $53,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.90.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,273. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

