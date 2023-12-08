Casdin Capital LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience makes up 0.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 150.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,804. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.