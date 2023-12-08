Casdin Capital LLC Sells 4,025,000 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Casdin Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Absci worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Absci by 64.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 124.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Stock Up 5.1 %

ABSI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.49. 295,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,535. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

