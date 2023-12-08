Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $191,377.25 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

