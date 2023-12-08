CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.