CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

ARI stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

