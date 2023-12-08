Celo Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,056,143 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

