Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly Sells 286,158 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Celsius stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
